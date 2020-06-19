LOADING

DeKalb County asks for delay certifying election after employee tests positive for COVID-19

campaign coverage COVID-19 Decatur

Dan Whisenhunt Jun 19, 2020
File photo by Jonathan Phillips
Decatur, GA — The DeKalb County Board of Voter Registration and Elections has asked the Georgia Secretary of State to postpone certification of the county’s June 9 election after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The election results were supposed to be certified today, June 19.

Here’s the full announcement from DeKalb County:

DECATUR, Ga.—The offices of the DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections, located at 4380 Memorial Dr., Decatur, did not open today to the public after an employee tested positive yesterday for COVID-19.

The temporary employee began work on June 11. A 14-day self-quarantine and a COVID-19 test have been recommended by the DeKalb County Board of Health for all employees who work in the office and who may have come in contact with that employee.

The county’s Board of Elections will seek permission from the Georgia Secretary of State to postpone the certification of DeKalb’s June 9 election results, which was to be certified today.

