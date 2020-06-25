DeKalb County Board of Health to close Dunwoody testing site

Share









Dunwoody, GA — The DeKalb County Board of Health has announced the closure of its Dunwoody testing site.

“The DeKalb County Board of Health will conclude COVID-19 testing operations this Saturday at its Dunwoody site, on the campus of Kingswood Church, located at 4896 N. Peachtree Road,” the Health Department said.

Here is the full announcement:

The DeKalb County Board of Health will conclude COVID-19 testing operations this Saturday at its Dunwoody site, on the campus of Kingswood Church, located at 4896 N. Peachtree Rd. Beginning Monday, June 29, the Board of Health will operate the following testing locations, Monday through Friday, from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.: – Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur, Ga. 30034 – Former K-Mart Store Parking Lot (at I-285 and Buford Hwy.), 5597 Buford Hwy. NE, Doraville, Ga. 30340 – Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church, 1879 Glenwood Ave. SE, Atlanta, Ga. 30316 – Greenforest Community Baptist Church, 3250 Rainbow Dr., Decatur, Ga. 30034 – Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Hwy, Tucker, Ga. 30084 – Salem Bible Church, 5460 Hillandale Dr., Stonecrest, Ga. 30058 COVID-19 testing is free and open to all individuals who wish to be tested. A driver’s license or identification card is not required, however registration in advance is strongly encouraged. For testing site hours of operation and online appointment scheduling for all DeKalb County Board of Health testing sites, visit dekalbhealth.net, or call the COVID-19 Call Center at (404) 294-3700, Option 1. Call center hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. All testing locations and the COVID-19 Call Center will be closed on July 3 and July 4, for the Independence Day holiday. For more resources and information about COVID-19, visit the DeKalb County Board of Health’s COVID-19 website at dekalbhealth.net/covid-19.

