Dekalb County Board of Health to deploy third community COVID-19 testing team

COVID-19 Decatur Metro ATL

Alex Brown Jun 4, 2020
Michelle Diaz, R.N. from the DeKalb County Board of Health COVID-19 community testing team at Rehoboth Baptist Church in Tucker, Friday, May 22, 11:42 a.m., 82 degrees, 60% humidity. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur, Ga. — In order to address health disparities and high numbers of COVID-19 cases in identified DeKalb County zip Codes, the DeKalb County Board of Health will deploy an additional community testing team, according to a press release.

The third team will be stationed at the following location from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., Monday through Friday:

– Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church, 1879 Glenwood Ave. SE, Atlanta, Ga. 30316

Two other teams, deployed on May 20, are stationed at the following locations from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., Monday through Friday:

– Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur, Ga. 30034

– Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Hwy., Tucker, Ga. 30084

COVID-19 testing also continues at the Board of Health’s Kingswood Church location at 4896 N. Peachtree Rd. in Dunwoody. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until noon.

The Sugar Creek Golf and Tennis Center testing location at 2705 Bouldercrest Rd. in Atlanta, will permanently close on Friday, June 5, at 5 p.m.

COVID-19 testing is free and open to all individuals who wish to be tested. However, registration is required. To register online for any DeKalb County location, visit dekalbhealth.net, or call the DeKalb County Board of Health’s COVID-19 Call Center at (404) 294-3700, Option 1. New call center hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. and 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday.

For more resources and information about COVID-19, visit the DeKalb County Board of Health’s COVID-19 website at dekalbhealth.net/covid-19.

