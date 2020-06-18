DeKalb County Board of Health to open new testing site on June 22

Share









Decatur, GA – As a part of addressing health inequities and high numbers of COVID-19 cases in identified DeKalb County ZIP Codes, the DeKalb County Board of Health will open a new COVID-19 testing site at the following location on Monday, June 22:

– Greenforest Community Baptist Church, 3250 Rainbow Dr., Decatur, Ga. 30034

The Greenforest Community Baptist Church location’s hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

COVID-19 testing is free and open to all individuals who wish to be tested. A driver’s license or identification card is not required, however, registration in advance is strongly encouraged.

Testing is also available at the following locations:

– Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur, Ga. 30034

– Former K-Mart Store Parking Lot (at I-285 and Buford Hwy.), 5597 Buford Hwy. NE, Doraville, Ga. 30340

– Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church, 1879 Glenwood Ave. SE, Atlanta, Ga. 30316

– Kingswood Church, 4896 N. Peachtree Rd., Dunwoody, Ga. 30338 (Note: This site is only open on Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until noon.)

– Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Hwy, Tucker, Ga. 30084

– Salem Bible Church, 5460 Hillandale Dr., Stonecrest, Ga. 30058

For testing site hours of operation and online appointment scheduling for all DeKalb County Board of Health testing sites, visit dekalbhealth.net, or call the COVID-19 Call Center at (404) 294-3700, Option 1. Call center hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.

All testing locations and the COVID-19 Call Center will be closed on July 3 and July 4, for the Independence Day holiday. For more resources and information about COVID-19, visit the DeKalb County Board of Health’s COVID-19 website at dekalbhealth.net/covid-19.

