DeKalb County Magistrate Court Criminal Division goes 100% virtual following positive COVID tests

Decatur, GA — The DeKalb County Magistrate Court Criminal Division is going 100 percent virtual after two people tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the court declined to say whether the two people who tested positive were employees of the court.

“After two people who were asymptomatic tested positive for COVID-19, in addition to following the CDC guidelines for what to do with your workspace, I, out of an abundance of caution, decided to operate the court 100% remotely for the next 14 days, since we were already operating remotely at 90% of our continued operations,” Chief Judge Berryl Anderson said.

The 14-day period started on June 5.

Here is the full announcement from the county about the court’s decision to go entirely virtual for the next 14 days:

