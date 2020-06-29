LOADING

Type to search

DeKalb County road closures begin June 29 for pipe work

Avondale Estates Decatur Metro ATL

DeKalb County road closures begin June 29 for pipe work

Decaturish.com Jun 29, 2020
File Photo provided by DeKalb County
Share

 

DeKalb County, GA — There are two road closures this week related to installing and replacing pipes.

Linecrest Road, between Clevemont Road and Ward Lake Road, will be closed to through traffic beginning at 7 a.m. today, June 29, 2020, through 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, to facilitate the installation of a 36-inch-diameter storm drain concrete pipe on Linecrest Road, a press release says.

Road closure and detour signs will be placed in the area during the road closure period advising motorists of construction work in the area and of local traffic restrictions.

Questions regarding this road closure should be addressed to Luke Wilkinson, a superintendent with Morgan Corp., at 770-313-6124.

On June 29, lane closures are set to begin for sections of the eastbound and westbound lanes along South Avondale Road near Dartmouth Avenue from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. while crews work to rehabilitate approximately 515 linear feet of aging, ductile-iron sewer pipe. These sections of South Avondale Road will reopen on Friday, July 3, the press release says.

The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management has initiated this construction project as a part of ongoing maintenance to repair approximately 100,000 linear feet of sewer pipe to improve sewer service countywide.

Motorists should expect traffic delays stemming from the lane closure. Signs and traffic flaggers will assist motorists in moving safely around the lane closure. Our construction crews will work diligently to minimize the length of impact to motorists.

For more information, visit the DWM website at www.dekalbwatershed.com, call the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or emailprojectinfo@dekalbcountyga.gov.

Precision Hose
 

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

 
About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus