DeKalb County road closures begin June 29 for pipe work

DeKalb County, GA — There are two road closures this week related to installing and replacing pipes.

Linecrest Road, between Clevemont Road and Ward Lake Road, will be closed to through traffic beginning at 7 a.m. today, June 29, 2020, through 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, to facilitate the installation of a 36-inch-diameter storm drain concrete pipe on Linecrest Road, a press release says.

Road closure and detour signs will be placed in the area during the road closure period advising motorists of construction work in the area and of local traffic restrictions.

Questions regarding this road closure should be addressed to Luke Wilkinson, a superintendent with Morgan Corp., at 770-313-6124.

On June 29, lane closures are set to begin for sections of the eastbound and westbound lanes along South Avondale Road near Dartmouth Avenue from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. while crews work to rehabilitate approximately 515 linear feet of aging, ductile-iron sewer pipe. These sections of South Avondale Road will reopen on Friday, July 3, the press release says.

The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management has initiated this construction project as a part of ongoing maintenance to repair approximately 100,000 linear feet of sewer pipe to improve sewer service countywide.

Motorists should expect traffic delays stemming from the lane closure. Signs and traffic flaggers will assist motorists in moving safely around the lane closure. Our construction crews will work diligently to minimize the length of impact to motorists.

For more information, visit the DWM website at www.dekalbwatershed.com, call the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or emailprojectinfo@dekalbcountyga.gov.

