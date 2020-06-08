DeKalb County road closures to fix sewer pipes start June 8

Share









Decatur, GA – Several road closures will begin starting June 8 and continue through June 12, while crews work to rehabilitate approximately 350 linear feet of aging, ductile-iron sewer pipe, press releases from the county said.

The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management has initiated this construction project as a part of ongoing maintenance to repair approximately 100,000 linear feet of sewer pipe to improve sewer service county-wide.

Motorists and MARTA passengers should expect traffic delays stemming from the lane closure. Signs and traffic flaggers will assist motorists in moving safely around the lane closure. Our construction crews will work diligently to minimize the length of impact to motorists and MARTA passengers.

Candler Road Closure to Begin June 8

On Monday, June 8, a single-lane closure is set to begin along Candler Road, between Toney Drive and Ellen Way, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. This section of Candler Road will reopen on Tuesday, June 9.

Glenwood Road Lane Closure to Begin June 10

On Wednesday, June 10, a single-lane closure is set to begin along Glenwood Road, between Moseri Road and Danrich Drive, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. This section of Glenwood Road will reopen on Thursday, June 11.

South Avondale Road Lane Closure to Begin June 11

On Thursday, June 11, lane closures are set to begin for sections of the eastbound and westbound lanes along South Avondale Road near Dartmouth Avenue from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. These sections of South Avondale Road will reopen on Friday, June 12.

For more information, visit the DWM website at www.dekalbwatershed.com, call the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or email: projectinfo@dekalbcountyga.gov.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us provide coverage of our local elections. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.