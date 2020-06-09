LOADING

Dekalb County School District distributes survey to parents, staff, students on reopening schools

Avondale Estates COVID-19 Metro ATL Tucker

Alex Brown Jun 9, 2020
DeKalb County School District Administration and Instructional Complex on Mtn. Industrial Blvd. in Stone Mountain. Photo by Dean Hesse
DeKalb County, GA —  Parents, teachers and staff, and students (grades 6-12) in the Dekalb County School District are being asked to fill out a survey regarding their preferences and perspectives on issues related to reopening schools this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey includes questions about learning models and hybrid options, but also asks participants to rate their comfort level around things like social distancing and hygiene efforts, school bus transportation, serving meals, temperature checks, access to technology and internet at home, and the use of masks at school.

The survey will be open from Tues., June 9, until Sun., June 21, 2020.

Participants can respond to the survey by clicking here.

