DeKalb County to hold hearings on property tax increase

DeKalb County, GA — Dekalb County residents will see a 7.13 percent increase in property taxes.

“DeKalb County has seven separate tax levies,” an announcement from the county says. “Two of those levies (the general and hospital funds) are used in the required calculation for the rollback rate. The other tax levies (police, fire, designated, and two bond funds), when combined with the general and hospital levies, produce the same benchmark millage rate of 20.810 mills from last year. The combined millage rate for the general and hospital funds will exceed the rollback millage rate. However, the method used to calculate the rollback rate does not take into account offsets in those rates or factor in the credit given by the equalized homestead option sales tax beginning in 2018.”

There will be hearings on June 23.

The county says, “All citizens are invited to the public hearings on this tax increase to be held remotely via Zoom link (https://dekalbcountyga.zoom.us/j/7753778046), or by telephone (602-333-0032 or 888-270-9936, conference code: 217687) on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. ”

Here is the full announcement from DeKalb County:

