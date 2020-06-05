DeKalb County to Host Second Food Distribution Event

Share









Decatur, GA — DeKalb County Government is hosting monthly community food distribution events to help those who are food insecure and significantly increase the Atlanta Community Food Bank’s capacity to distribute food throughout the county, according to a press release.

On Saturday, June 6, the county will host three drive-thru food distribution events during which 2,400 DeKalb residents will receive one 20-pound box of Georgia Grown fruit and vegetables and a 2-pound bag of pork sausage.

Beginning at 10 a.m., COVID-19 Care Baskets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at three locations:

– Buck Godfrey Stadium, 2817 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur, GA 30034

– James R. Hallford Stadium, 3789 Memorial College Ave., Clarkston, GA 30021

– New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd., Stonecrest, GA 30038

“DeKalb County has formed a powerful coalition that will turn the tide against food insecurity for our residents,” said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. “We are building bridges of cooperation and hope between rural and urban Georgia, public, private and nonprofit entities, and most importantly, the haves and those who have less.”

The COVID-19 Care Basket distribution is a partnership between DeKalb County Government and the Georgia Department of Agriculture’s “Buy Georgia Grown, Now More Than Ever” campaign.

DeKalb County also announced a $600,000 funding initiative with the Atlanta Community Food Bank to increase its distribution of food to the county’s 139 food pantries by 30 percent over the next six months.

