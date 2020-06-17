LOADING

Type to search

DeKalb Emergency Management Agency continues COVID-19 summer relief outreach program

COVID-19 Decatur Metro ATL

DeKalb Emergency Management Agency continues COVID-19 summer relief outreach program

Decaturish.com Jun 17, 2020
Medical personnel suit up in protective gear to begin COVID-19 testing at the House of Hope Atlanta pop up site May 4. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Share

 

Decatur, GA — DeKalb Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) will distribute cloth masks, hand sanitizer and a limited supply of food during the months of June and July. This is part of DEMA’s mission to provide temporary relief during the month of June for vulnerable populations in communities that have been significantly impacted by COVID-19, a press release said.

DEMA’s next distribution will be Wednesday, June 17, beginning at 10 a.m. in the Planet Fitness parking lot, located at 2460 Wesley Chapel Rd., Decatur.

The distribution will continue until supplies run out. DEMA will distribute 300 reusable cloth masks made by their staff and Community Emergency Response Team volunteers, hand sanitizer and approximately 300 boxes of food containing produce, chicken and milk.

For more information about this distribution, email DekalbEMA@dekalbcountyga.gov . For information about the county’s response to COVID-19, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/coronavirus.

Precision Hose
 

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

 
About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus