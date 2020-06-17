DeKalb Emergency Management Agency continues COVID-19 summer relief outreach program

Share









Decatur, GA — DeKalb Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) will distribute cloth masks, hand sanitizer and a limited supply of food during the months of June and July. This is part of DEMA’s mission to provide temporary relief during the month of June for vulnerable populations in communities that have been significantly impacted by COVID-19, a press release said.

DEMA’s next distribution will be Wednesday, June 17, beginning at 10 a.m. in the Planet Fitness parking lot, located at 2460 Wesley Chapel Rd., Decatur.

The distribution will continue until supplies run out. DEMA will distribute 300 reusable cloth masks made by their staff and Community Emergency Response Team volunteers, hand sanitizer and approximately 300 boxes of food containing produce, chicken and milk.

For more information about this distribution, email DekalbEMA@dekalbcountyga.gov . For information about the county’s response to COVID-19, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/coronavirus.

