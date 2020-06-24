DeKalb Independence Day residential sanitation collection schedule announced

Share









Decatur, GA – In observance of Independence Day on Friday, July 3, the DeKalb County Sanitation Division’s administrative and residential field collection operations will be closed, a press release said. Garbage, recyclable materials and yard trimmings collection for residential customers will be based on the following collection schedule:

– Monday, June 29 – Normal collection day.

– Tuesday, June 30 – Normal collection day.

– Wednesday, July 1 – Normal collection day.

– Thursday, July 2 – Normal collection day.

– Friday, July 3 – Holiday observed.

The North Transfer Station will be open from 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. on Friday, July 3. The Central Transfer Station will be closed on Friday, July 3, reopening on Monday, July 6, during normal operating hours. The Seminole Road Landfill will be closed on Friday, July 3, reopening on Saturday, July 4, during normal operating hours.

For more information, contact the Sanitation Division’s customer service team at 404-294-2900 or sanitation@dekalbcountyga.gov , visit www.dekalbsanitation.com or follow the Sanitation Division on Twitter @DKalbSanitation.

