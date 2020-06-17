DeKalb partners with Atlanta Community Food Bank for food distribution events

Share









Decatur, GA — On Friday, June 19, DeKalb County Government will partner with Atlanta Community Food Bank (ACFB), the City of Clarkston, Positive Peering Inc. and First African Community Development Corporation to provide 1,200 boxes of food to DeKalb residents.

The event, hosted at two locations, is part of a $600,000 investment in ACFB to significantly increase the organization’s capacity to distribute food throughout the county, a press release said.

The June 19 event will begin at 12:30 p.m. at the following locations:

First African Community Development Corporation Food Pantry at Big Miller Grove Baptist Church, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way, Lithonia, GA 30038

Tahoe Village Shopping Plaza, 4604 East Ponce De Leon Avenue, Clarkston, GA 30021

Each package of food will contain 15 to 20 pounds of produce, dairy and shelf-stable items. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, one package per car, for DeKalb residents.

The $600,000 funding for ACFB will also increase mobile distribution capacity in DeKalb County targeting high-need communities that exist in fresh food deserts. The Atlanta Community Food Bank currently distributes more than 10 million pounds of food annually to DeKalb County residents. The county has budgeted $3 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to underwrite initiatives targeting food insecurity.

For more information about DeKalb County’s response to COVID-19, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/coronavirus

