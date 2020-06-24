LOADING

DeKalb plans third food distribution event on June 27

COVID-19 Metro ATL

Decaturish.com Jun 24, 2020
DeKalb County Georgia. Source: Google Maps.
Decatur, GA — On Saturday, June 27, DeKalb County will host its third food distribution event at three drive-thru locations at which 2,400 DeKalb residents will receive one 20-pound box of “Georgia Grown” fruit and vegetables and a 10-pound bag of frozen chicken hindquarters, a press release said.

Beginning at 10 a.m., COVID-19 Care Baskets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at three locations:

– Buck Godfrey Stadium, 2817 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur, GA 30034

– James R. Hallford Stadium, 3789 Memorial College Ave., Clarkston, GA 30021

– New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd., Stonecrest, GA 30038

“DeKalb County is continuing its initiative to turn the tide against food insecurity for our residents,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said in the press release. “We have built unprecedented cooperation with the state Department of Agriculture and local nonprofits and given hope to those who have less.”

The COVID-19 Care Basket distribution is a partnership between DeKalb County Government and the Georgia Department of Agriculture’s “Buy Georgia Grown, Now More Than Ever” campaign.

The county has budgeted $3 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to underwrite the initiatives. For more information about DeKalb County’s response to COVID-19, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/coronavirus

