LOADING

Type to search

DeKalb Police want to question man regarding hit-and-run death of 78-year-old, injury of 4-year-old

Crime and public safety Metro ATL

DeKalb Police want to question man regarding hit-and-run death of 78-year-old, injury of 4-year-old

Dan Whisenhunt Jun 3, 2020
A photo of the wanted for questioning regarding multiple hit-and-run crashes. Photo provided by DeKalb County Police
Share

 

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County Police are circulating a photo of a man wanted for questioning in connection with the hit-and-run death of a 78-year-old man.  He’s also wanted for questioning in relation to a hit-and-run incident that critically injured a 4-year-old at North DeKalb Mall.

Police say they have not been able to identify a suspect and that they want to speak to this person.

Police said on May 31 at 10:45 a.m., a 78-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Wade Walker Park. Police did not provide a detailed description of the suspect. Police said the victim’s vehicle, the silver 2011 Hyundai Sante Fe, was stolen and may have been used in the additional hit-and-run collisions. The vehicle was located in Marietta, but the suspect wasn’t in the vehicle when it was found.

Police said at 2:15 p.m. on May 31, a vehicle matching the description of the one stolen in the earlier incident crashed into a family of six riding their bicycles at North DeKalb Mall. The driver critically injured a 4-year-old. Police said they learned that this vehicle also was involved in another hit-and-run crash in another jurisdiction at 12 p.m. on May 31, but the circumstances are under investigation.

The motive is unknown, police said.

A spokesperson for the Police Department said, “We urge anyone who recognizes the man or who may come into contact with him to use caution and dial 9-1-1 or call our Homicide Assault Unit at 770-724-7850.”

harmel codi

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us provide coverage of our local elections. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

 
About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus