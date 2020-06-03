DeKalb Police want to question man regarding hit-and-run death of 78-year-old, injury of 4-year-old

Share









DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County Police are circulating a photo of a man wanted for questioning in connection with the hit-and-run death of a 78-year-old man. He’s also wanted for questioning in relation to a hit-and-run incident that critically injured a 4-year-old at North DeKalb Mall.

Police say they have not been able to identify a suspect and that they want to speak to this person.

Police said on May 31 at 10:45 a.m., a 78-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Wade Walker Park. Police did not provide a detailed description of the suspect. Police said the victim’s vehicle, the silver 2011 Hyundai Sante Fe, was stolen and may have been used in the additional hit-and-run collisions. The vehicle was located in Marietta, but the suspect wasn’t in the vehicle when it was found.

Police said at 2:15 p.m. on May 31, a vehicle matching the description of the one stolen in the earlier incident crashed into a family of six riding their bicycles at North DeKalb Mall. The driver critically injured a 4-year-old. Police said they learned that this vehicle also was involved in another hit-and-run crash in another jurisdiction at 12 p.m. on May 31, but the circumstances are under investigation.

The motive is unknown, police said.

A spokesperson for the Police Department said, “We urge anyone who recognizes the man or who may come into contact with him to use caution and dial 9-1-1 or call our Homicide Assault Unit at 770-724-7850.”

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us provide coverage of our local elections. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.