Final and unofficial election results are in, some races headed to runoffs

Share









Decatur, GA — The final results for the June 9 primary are in and they show some races will be decided in an Aug. 11 runoff.

The District 6 County Commission runoff will feature former Clarkston mayor Ted Terry against Maryam Ahmad, a public health professional and activist.

To see the other election results, click here.

Incumbent House District 86 Rep. Michele Henson, who has been in the legislature since 1991, will face a runoff election after facing three other opponents. Her likely opponent is Zulma Lopez, an immigration attorney.

Sheriff Melody Maddox appears to have avoided a Ruth Stringer, who previously served as the interim sheriff. Maddox will face Republican Harold Dennis in November.

The race for Judge of Superior Court of the Stone Mountain Judicial Circuit will be a runoff between attorney Yolanda C. Parker-Smith and attorney Melinda “Mindy” Pillow.

All of Decaturish.com’s election coverage can be found at Decaturishvotes.com.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.