Found Co., Ted’s Montana Grill leaving Decatur

Business COVID-19 Decatur Food

Dan Whisenhunt Jun 8, 2020
Ted’s Montana Grill was temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Tomorrow's News Today says that it is now closed for good. Photo by Dean Hesse
This story has been updated. 

Decatur, GA — Two businesses are leaving downtown Decatur.

Found Co., a home and body store that opened at 335 West Ponce de Leon Avenue in 2016, announced via Facebook that it is closing its doors.

In a different post, co-owner Jason Shadix said, “No words can express how grateful we are for all the relationships that we have gained over the years. So many people have become part of our family and made us part of theirs.”

Alan McArthur, Shadix’s business partner, said the store closed for several reasons.

“Rents. Parking. Visibility. Foot traffic,” McArthur said. “Retail isn’t what it used to be. Online shopping. We needed to be up on the Square. There are things we could have done better. Differently. We tried to get the city to enlarge the festivals to include our area, but I could never get them enrolled in that idea. We started the music stroll to create our own festival. But we need more. Decatur is a great town with huge potential. That’s why we came. But it needs a visionary.”

Tomorrow’s News Today reports that Ted’s Montana Grill is closing its Decatur location on West Ponce de Leon Avenue in addition to a location at Cumberland Mall. The Decatur restaurant had been closed temporarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the full story, click here.

