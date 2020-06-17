Georgia Power to offer special payment options for customers during pandemic recovery

Share









Atlanta, GA – Georgia Power is offering a special payment plan to help customers with past-due account balances accumulated during the COVID-19 pandemic. Customers who enroll will be able to pay past-due balances over a six-month time frame between October 2020 and March 2021 with no late fees.

The suspension of disconnections has also been extended until July 15 to continue assisting customers through the impacts of COVID-19. In addition to the special payment plan, Georgia Power is offering customers the following options:

– For customers enrolled in PrePay: Georgia Power customers who are currently enrolled in this plan and have past-due account balances can make payments for current energy usage and have a portion of their payments (25 percent) go toward their outstanding balance. No late fees will be charged if outstanding balances are paid before April 2021.

– For customers not enrolled in PrePay: Georgia Power customers with past-due account balances may be eligible to switch to the PrePay rate plan. Customers can sign up by July 15 with no deposit to take advantage of its special provision for paying outstanding balances with no late fees if paid before April 2021.

– Georgia Power customers can sign up for a special payment plan at www.georgiapower.com/paymentplan, by logging onto My Account on www.georgiapower.com, or by calling 1-888-660-5890.

Relief on summer bills

On June 1, Georgia Power announced that the typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours will receive an $11.29 credit on their June Georgia Power bill. This reflects the implementation of a one-time $51.5 million credit for customers, approved by the Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC).

The PSC also recently approved Georgia Power’s plan to reduce its fuel rates by 17.2 percent and total billings by approximately $740 million over a two-year period. The implementation of a special interim reduction will provide customers additional relief during the COVID-19 pandemic through even lower fuel rates over the upcoming summer months. The lower fuel rate and special interim reduction will lower the total bill of a typical residential customer using an average of 1,000 kilowatt hours by a total of $10.26 per month from June through September 2020.

Energy Assistance Programs

Georgia Power partners with nonprofits, community and faith-based organizations to offer assistance programs to those in need. These programs include:

– Georgia Power’s Senior Citizen Discount – Georgia Power customers 65 years of age or older who meet the income requirements for eligibility can receive up to $24 a month off their bill.

– Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) – Georgia Power supports the Division of Family & Children Services to help qualifying, low-income households pay their home energy bills.

– The Salvation Army’s Project SHARE – Established in partnership with The Salvation Army, Georgia Power customers can provide assistance to residents in the same community for expenses, such as utility bills, housing, food and medical necessities. Visit www.GeorgiaPower.com/EnergyAssistance for more information.

Tips, Tools & Resources

Georgia Power encourages its customers to use online tools to help manage their energy such as the My Power Usage program, a free service connected to many Georgia Power online accounts that allows customers to track their daily energy use, project their monthly bill, and set daily or monthly usage alerts. Customers can take advantage of the company’s free Online Energy Checkup. The 15-minute quick and easy service provides a customized report to help customers understand their energy use and find ways to save money where you can use your actual power bills to give you a customized report.

You will enter information about your home and family to measure how you use energy. Whether customers own a home or rent, tailored tips are available at www.GeorgiaPower.com/Save.

