Georgians encouraged to test their internet speeds

Atlanta, GA — The Georgia Broadband Deployment Initiative (GBDI) is launching the Speedtest by Ookla Pilot project, statewide through August, a press release says. The goal of the project is to equip school leaders with the clearest picture possible of internet connectivity for Georgia’s students and teachers for the upcoming school year.

“We’re grateful that so many internet service providers and mobile phone carriers have stepped up to meet Georgians’ connectivity needs in this critical time as we’re coping with the continued impacts of COVID-19,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a press release. “Still, too many households don’t have reliable internet connections, so the Georgia Broadband Deployment Initiative is introducing the Speedtest project to give Georgia’s educational leaders new data to drive decisions for remote learning options for students.”

Georgians are encouraged to download the free Ookla Speedtest app (Android or iOS-Apple) to the various devices they use to connect to the internet (phones, laptops and computers), and then to take several tests in the places where connectivity is important to them. This will give an individual the ability to accurately see if they are getting the internet speed they need. The easy-to-use Speedtest, along with the information available at the Broadband Initiative website will assist school leaders in planning for their digital learning strategies.

SPEEDTEST DIRECTIONS (data rates may apply) For mobile devices, download the Speedtest app: – Android Once installed on your device, open and click “GO” (you can also turn on the “Speedtest” function in your “Settings” if you are using an Android device. – iOS (Apple) Once installed on your device, open and click “GO” For laptops and computers – connected to your home or business internet service: – Go to https://www.speedtest.net/ and click “GO”

