Journalists Rose Scott, Bill Torpy will be featured guests on June 26 Decaturish Twitch Show

Share









Decatur, GA — The June 26 Decaturish Twitch show begins at 6 p.m.

The show generally broadcasts every Wednesday and Friday at 6 p.m.

Be sure to tune in to the show and if you want to ask questions, create an account and give us a follow on Twitch by clicking here. (To create an account, click the purple “sign up” button in the upper right-hand corner of the Twitch website.)

Friday’s show will feature Rose Scott, host of the “Closer Look” news program on WABE — Atlanta’s NPR station — and Atlanta Journal Constitution columnist Bill Torpy. We will discuss the “art of the interview” with two of the best interviewers in Atlanta and will take questions from our readers. Decaturish contributor Hans Utz plans to join the show as well and contributor George Chidi may also drop by.

People interested in viewing past episodes should subscribe to the Decaturish Youtube channel. To see the Youtube channel, click here.

We’ll see you at 6 p.m.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.