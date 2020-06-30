July 1 Decaturish Twitch show will feature candidates in District 6 runoff election

Share









Decatur, GA — The July 1 Decaturish Twitch show begins at 6 p.m.

This week’s episode will feature a debate between District 6 County Commission candidates Maryam Ahmad, a public health professional and activist, and former Clarkston mayor Ted Terry. They will be taking questions from the hosts — Decaturish Editor and Publisher Dan Whisenhunt and columnist Hans Utz — and from people who view and participate in the debate via our Twitch stream.

The Decaturish Twitch show generally broadcasts every Wednesday and Friday at 6 p.m.

Ahmad and Terry will face off in the Aug. 11 runoff election. All of Decaturish.com’s election coverage can be found at Decaturishvotes.com.

We’ll see you on July 1 at 6 p.m.

