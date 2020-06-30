LOADING

campaign coverage Metro ATL Twitch

July 1 Decaturish Twitch show will feature candidates in District 6 runoff election

Dan Whisenhunt Jun 30, 2020
Maryam Ahmad and Ted Terry.
Decatur, GA — The July 1 Decaturish Twitch show begins at 6 p.m.

This week’s episode will feature a debate between District 6 County Commission candidates Maryam Ahmad, a public health professional and activist, and former Clarkston mayor Ted Terry. They will be taking questions from the hosts — Decaturish Editor and Publisher Dan Whisenhunt and columnist Hans Utz — and from people who view and participate in the debate via our Twitch stream.

The Decaturish Twitch show generally broadcasts every Wednesday and Friday at 6 p.m.

Be sure to tune in to the show and if you want to ask questions, create an account and give us a follow on Twitch by clicking here. (To create an account, click the purple “sign up” button in the upper right-hand corner of the Twitch website.)

Ahmad and Terry will face off in the Aug. 11 runoff election. All of Decaturish.com’s election coverage can be found at Decaturishvotes.com.

This episode will be archived on the Decaturish YouTube channel for future viewing. People interested in viewing past episodes should subscribe to the Decaturish Youtube channel. To visit the Youtube channel, click here.

We’ll see you on July 1 at 6 p.m.

