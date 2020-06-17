June 17 Decaturish Twitch Show will feature protest coverage, League of Women Voters president

Share









The June 17 Decaturish Twitch show will feature live coverage from a protest in downtown Decatur as well as commentary from Georgia League of Women Voters President Susannah Scott.

The show starts at 6 p.m. Be sure to tune in to the show and if you want to ask questions, create an account and give us a follow on Twitch by clicking here. (To create an account, click the purple “sign up” button in the upper right-hand corner of the Twitch website.)

Decaturish intern Alex Brown will be joining the show from the Decatur Square during a rally held by the Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights. The purpose of the rally is to demand the removal of all monuments to hate and white supremacy presently located around the area of the historic DeKalb County courthouse, including a Confederate monument. Encouraged by the court order by Judge Clarence Seeliger to order immediate removal of the Confederate monument, the Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights is holding this gathering to show support for the actions of the city of Decatur in filing the complaint and to urge DeKalb County to move ahead swiftly with the removal plans of a “nuisance” which is “manifestly injurious to the public health or safety.”

The show will also feature commentary from Decaturish columnists Hans Utz and George Chidi. We look forward to seeing you at 6 p.m.

Here is the show from Friday, June 12:

