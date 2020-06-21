June 21 Georgia COVID-19 update: 64,701 cases, 2,643 deaths

June 21 Georgia COVID-19 update: 64,701 cases, 2,643 deathsThis transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus particles give coronaviruses their name. Public domain image obtained via https://www.niaid.nih.gov/news-events/novel-coronavirus-sarscov2-images
For more information about how to interpret this data, click here.
Atlanta, GA — The state of Georgia as of June 21 has 64,701 cases COVID-19 cases and 2,643 related deaths.
There are 9,864 hospitalizations and 2,144 ICU admissions.
There are 5,496 confirmed cases and 304 deaths in Fulton County. There are 4,694 cases and 165 deaths in DeKalb County.
Here are the daily COVID-19 numbers since April 27. All information is provided by the state Department of Public Health and is presumed to be accurate.
Saturday, June 20 — 63,809 cases, 2,642 deaths
Friday, June 19 — 62,009 cases, 2,636 deaths
Thursday, June 18 — 60,912 cases, 2,605 deaths
Wednesday, June 17 — 60,030 cases, 2,575 deaths
Tuesday, June 16 — 59,078 cases, 2,529 deaths
Monday, June 15 — 58,414 cases, 2,494 deaths
Sunday, June 14 — 57,681 cases, 2,451 deaths
Saturday, June 13 — 56,801 cases, 2,446 deaths
Friday, June 12 — 55,783 cases, 2,418 deaths
Thursday, June 11 — 54,973 cases, 2,375 deaths
Wednesday, June 10 — 53,980 cases, 2,329 deaths
Tuesday, June 9 — 53,249 cases, 2,285 deaths
Monday, June 8 — 52,497 cases, 2,208 deaths
Sunday, June 7 — 51,898 cases, 2,180 deaths
Saturday, June 6 — 51,359 cases, 2,178 deaths
Friday, June 5 — 50,621 cases, 2,174 deaths
Thursday, June 4 — 49,847 cases, 2,147 deaths
Wednesday, June 3 — 48,894 cases, 2,123 deaths
Tuesday, June 2 — 48,207, 2,102 deaths
Monday, June 1 — 47,618 cases, 2,074 deaths
Sunday, May 31 — 47,063 cases, 2,053 deaths
Saturday, May 30 — 46,286 cases, 2,003 deaths
Friday, May 29 — 45,670 cases, 1,974 deaths
Thursday, May 28 — 45,070 cases, 1,962 deaths
Wednesday, May 27 — 44,421 cases, 1,907 deaths
Tuesday, May 26 — 43,730 cases, 1,871 deaths
Monday, May 25 – 43,344 cases, 1,830 deaths
Sunday, May 24 – 42,838 cases, 1,824 deaths
Saturday, May 23 – 42,132 cases, 1,811 deaths
Friday, May 22 – 41,218 cases, 1,785 deaths
Thursday, May 21 – 40,405 cases, 1,754 deaths
Wednesday, May 20 – 39,647 cases, 1,687 deaths
Tuesday, May 19 – 38,721 cases, 1,664 deaths
Monday, May 18 – 38,081 cases, 1,642 deaths
Sunday, May 17 – 37,642 cases, 1,606 deaths
Saturday, May 16 – 37,147 cases, 1,592 deaths
Friday, May 15 – 36,681 cases, 1,557 deaths
Thursday, May 14 – 35,858 cases, 1,527 deaths
Wednesday, May 13 – 35,245 cases, 1,493 deaths
Tuesday, May 12 – 34,635 cases, 1,461 deaths
Monday, May 11 – 33,927 cases, 1,441 deaths
Sunday, May 10 – 33,454 cases, 1,405 deaths
Saturday, May 9 – 32,561 cases, 1,401 deaths
Friday, May 8 – 31,722 cases, 1,356 deaths
Thursday, May 7 – 31,309 cases, 1,336 deaths
Wednesday, May 6 — 30,602 cases, 1,306 deaths
Tuesday, May 5 – 29,598 cases, 1,211 deaths
Monday, May 4 – 29,177 cases, 1,211 deaths
Sunday, May 3 – 28,602 cases, 1,177 deaths
Saturday, May 2 – 28,304 cases, 1,173 deaths
Friday, May 1 – 27,023 cases, 1,140 deaths
Thursday, April 30 – 26,033 cases, 1,107 deaths
Wednesday, April 29 – 25,274 cases, 1,052 deaths
Tuesday, April 28 – 24,606 cases, 1,025 deaths
Monday, April 27 – 23,773 cases, 942 deaths
To see the full report, click here.
The state of Georgia has a coronavirus hotline.
According to the Department of Public Health, “If you believe that you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to the novel coronavirus, please contact your primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic. Please do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or health care facility. Hotline:(844) 442-2681.”
Coronavirus symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure and include:
– Fever
– Cough
– Shortness of breath
The CDC says the following symptoms require emergency medical attention:
– Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath
– Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
– New confusion or inability to arouse
– Bluish lips or face
Here are the recommendations on coronavirus prevention from the DeKalb County Board of Health:
– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
– Stay home when you are sick.
– Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.
– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
For more information from the Centers for Disease Control, click here.
