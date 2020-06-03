June 3 Decaturish Twitch show will feature George Chidi, Hans Utz

Share









Decatur, GA — Decaturish.com’s Twitch show for June 3 will feature columnists George Chidi and Hans Utz.

The show begins at 6 p.m. and the show is generally broadcast on Twitch at 6 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday. To watch the broadcast, click here. If you’re a Twitch user, please give us a follow.

You don’t need a Twitch account to watch, but you will need one to participate in the discussion and ask questions. Topics for tonight’s show include the Black Lives Matter protests and COVID-19. We will also discuss any local stories of interest.

George Chidi is a political columnist and public policy advocate who writes the George on Georgia column for Decaturish. Hans Utz has lived in and around Atlanta for 25 years and formerly served as the Deputy COO of the City of Atlanta. He writes about local and national politics for Decaturish. He and his family currently reside in Decatur.

We hope you will join us for tonight’s show.

