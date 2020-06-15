June 9 election results: District 6, other races headed to runoff

Share









DeKalb County, GA — As the county continues to count mail-in votes, some races decided in the June 9 primary election are becoming clearer.

DeKalb County Board of Registration & Elections member Baoky Vu told Decaturish that the unofficial results could be ready by Tuesday, June 16, and the official results could be ready by Friday, June 19.

A chaotic election day with long lines marred the elections, while thousands of mail-in votes due to the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the publication of the results. The runoff election will be held on Aug. 11.

Several races are headed to a runoff, including County Commission District 6 which is likely to feature former Clarkston mayor Ted Terry against Maryam Ahmad, a public health professional and activist. According to the latest vote totals, Ahmad received 30 percent of the votes and Terry received 31.5 percent of the votes. Emily Halevy received 24 percent.

In a surprising turn of events, incumbent House District 86 Rep. Michele Henson, who has been in the legislature since 1991, will face a runoff election after facing three other opponents. Her likely opponent is Zulma Lopez, an immigration attorney.

The Sheriff’s race is shaping up to be a contest between incumbent Melody Maddox and Ruth Stringer, who previously served as the interim sheriff.

To see the election results as of 8 p.m. on June 14, click here.

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.