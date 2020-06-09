June 9 Georgia COVID-19 update: 53,249 cases, 2,285 deaths

Share









Atlanta, GA — The state of Georgia as of June 9 has 53,249 COVID-19 cases and 2,285 related deaths.

There are 8,872 hospitalizations and 1,960 ICU admissions.

There are 4,925 confirmed cases and 272 deaths in Fulton County. There are 4,120 cases and 135 deaths in DeKalb County.

Here are the daily COVID-19 numbers since April 27. All information is provided by the state Department of Public Health and is presumed to be accurate.

Monday, June 8 — 52,497 cases, 2,208 deaths

Sunday, June 7 — 51,898 cases, 2,180 deaths

Saturday, June 6 — 51,359 cases, 2,178 deaths

Friday, June 5 — 50,621 cases, 2,174 deaths

Thursday, June 4 — 49,847 cases, 2,147 deaths

Wednesday, June 3 — 48,894 cases, 2,123 deaths

Tuesday, June 2 — 48,207, 2,102 deaths

Monday, June 1 — 47,618 cases, 2,074 deaths

Sunday, May 31 — 47,063 cases, 2,053 deaths

Saturday, May 30 — 46,286 cases, 2,003 deaths

Friday, May 29 — 45,670 cases, 1,974 deaths

Thursday, May 28 — 45,070 cases, 1,962 deaths

Wednesday, May 27 — 44,421 cases, 1,907 deaths

Tuesday, May 26 — 43,730 cases, 1,871 deaths

Monday, May 25 – 43,344 cases, 1,830 deaths

Sunday, May 24 – 42,838 cases, 1,824 deaths

Saturday, May 23 – 42,132 cases, 1,811 deaths

Friday, May 22 – 41,218 cases, 1,785 deaths

Thursday, May 21 – 40,405 cases, 1,754 deaths

Wednesday, May 20 – 39,647 cases, 1,687 deaths

Tuesday, May 19 – 38,721 cases, 1,664 deaths

Monday, May 18 – 38,081 cases, 1,642 deaths

Sunday, May 17 – 37,642 cases, 1,606 deaths

Saturday, May 16 – 37,147 cases, 1,592 deaths

Friday, May 15 – 36,681 cases, 1,557 deaths

Thursday, May 14 – 35,858 cases, 1,527 deaths

Wednesday, May 13 – 35,245 cases, 1,493 deaths

Tuesday, May 12 – 34,635 cases, 1,461 deaths

Monday, May 11 – 33,927 cases, 1,441 deaths

Sunday, May 10 – 33,454 cases, 1,405 deaths

Saturday, May 9 – 32,561 cases, 1,401 deaths

Friday, May 8 – 31,722 cases, 1,356 deaths

Thursday, May 7 – 31,309 cases, 1,336 deaths

Wednesday, May 6 — 30,602 cases, 1,306 deaths

Tuesday, May 5 – 29,598 cases, 1,211 deaths

Monday, May 4 – 29,177 cases, 1,211 deaths

Sunday, May 3 – 28,602 cases, 1,177 deaths

Saturday, May 2 – 28,304 cases, 1,173 deaths

Friday, May 1 – 27,023 cases, 1,140 deaths

Thursday, April 30 – 26,033 cases, 1,107 deaths

Wednesday, April 29 – 25,274 cases, 1,052 deaths

Tuesday, April 28 – 24,606 cases, 1,025 deaths

Monday, April 27 – 23,773 cases, 942 deaths

Gov. Kemp allowed the statewide shelter-in-place order to expire on April 30 and has allowed many businesses to reopen. On April 30, he extended the public health state of emergency through June 12, 2020. On May 28, he extended it until July 12. He also ordered the medically fragile and elderly Georgians to continue to shelter in place through June 12, 2020.

The state of Georgia has a coronavirus hotline.

According to the Department of Public Health, “If you believe that you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to the novel coronavirus, please contact your primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic. Please do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or health care facility. Hotline:(844) 442-2681.”

Coronavirus symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure and include:

– Fever

– Cough

– Shortness of breath

The CDC says the following symptoms require emergency medical attention:

– Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

– Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

– New confusion or inability to arouse

– Bluish lips or face

Here are the recommendations on coronavirus prevention from the DeKalb County Board of Health:

– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

– Stay home when you are sick.

– Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.

– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

