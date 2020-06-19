Kingswood Drive and Memorial Drive lane closures begin on June 22

Share









DeKalb County, GA — There are two lane closures planned related to sewer repair work in DeKalb County. Both lane closures start on June 22.

Kingswood Drive Lane Closure

On June 22, Kingswood Drive, between Heathmoor Place and Cheviot Drive, will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. while crews work to replace 100 linear feet of crumbling infrastructure with new ductile iron sewer pipe. This section of Kingswood Drive will reopen on June 29. The road will remain closed for 24 hours daily for resident and commuter safety.

Memorial Drive Lane Closure

On Monday, June 22, a portion of the Southbound lane near 3490 Memorial Drive will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. while crews work to rehabilitate approximately 230 linear feet of aging, ductile-iron sewer pipe. This section of Memorial Drive will reopen on Friday, June 26.

The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management has initiated this construction project to address the repair needs of approximately 100,000 linear feet of sewer pipe as a part of ongoing maintenance to improve sewer service county-wide.

Motorists and MARTA passengers should expect traffic delays stemming from the lane closures. Signs and traffic flaggers will assist motorists in moving safely around the lane closures. Our construction crews will work diligently to minimize the length of impact to motorists and MARTA passengers.

For more information, visit the DWM website at www.dekalbwatershed.com, call the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or email: projectinfo@dekalbcountyga.gov.

