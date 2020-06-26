Lifeline Animal Project joins 11 national shelters in launching new support services pilot program

Share









Atlanta, GA – LifeLine Animal Project has been selected as one of 12 national shelters to be part of Human Animal Support Services (HASS), a new national coalition pilot program creating community-based solutions to animal sheltering and transforming the shelter system through programs and services, a press release says. HASS builds off of support that animal shelters experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizations across the country, including LifeLine Animal Project, which manages Animal Services in Fulton and DeKalb Counties, were embraced by their communities who fostered pets, adopted, helped lost or found animals get back to their homes and identified new resources to keep people and their pets together, the press release says.

HASS pilot centers will provide a range of services and solutions to support their communities, according to the press release. These include remote services like veterinary telehealth and text support, lost animal return-to-owner initiatives, foster care programs, behavioral and training services, and much more.

The following progressive, lifesaving organizations were selected based on their demonstrated track records of successfully implementing positive changes for pets in their communities and shelters: LifeLine Animal Project (GA), Cabot Animal Services (AR), Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control (NC), El Paso Animal Services (TX), Fresno Humane Animal Services (CA), Greenville County Animal Care (SC), Humane Rescue Alliance (DC & NJ), Kansas City Pet Project (MO), Los Angeles Animal Services (CA), Oakland Animal Services (CA), Pima Animal Care Center (AZ) and San Diego Humane Society (CA).

“We are honored to be part of this collaboration of innovative shelters to work toward an organizational model that has goals so closely aligned with our community vision,” says LifeLine CEO Rebecca Guinn. “I’m confident that this initiative will help pave the way for a new model of animal sheltering in the U.S.”

HASS is led by American Pets Alive! and powered by partners including Maddie’s Fund, South Fork Foundation, Michelson Found Animals Foundation, and Petfinder. For more information on LifeLine’s HASS initiatives, please visit LifeLineAnimal.org/human-animal-support-services. For more information about HASS, go to humananimalsupportservices.org.

