(LIVE) Watch the Decaturish Twitch Show featuring Hans Utz and George Chidi

Decaturish.com Jun 3, 2020
Left to right: George Chidi and Hans Utz.
Join us at 6 p.m. for a live discussion with columnists George Chidi and Hans Utz. We will be discussing the Black Lives Matter protests, the COVID-19 pandemic and more.

