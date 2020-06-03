(LIVE) Watch the Decaturish Twitch Show featuring Hans Utz and George Chidi

Share









Join us at 6 p.m. for a live discussion with columnists George Chidi and Hans Utz. We will be discussing the Black Lives Matter protests, the COVID-19 pandemic and more.

