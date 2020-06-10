Local elections will be topic of June 10 Decaturish Twitch show

Share









Decaturish.com’s Twitch show begins streaming at 6 p.m. on June 10. It will feature a discussion about the June 9 election results.

Our guests for this evening are DeKalb County Democratic Committee Chair John Jackson and Board of Registration & Elections member Baoky Vu. Other possible guests on today’s episode are Marjorie Hall with DeKalb Strong and Gabriel Sterling, Chief Operating Officer at the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office. Decaturish columnists Hans Utz and George Chidi also plan to join in the discussion.

Be sure to tune in to the show and if you want to ask questions, create an account and give us a follow on Twitch by clicking here. (To create an account, click the purple “sign up” button in the upper right-hand corner of the Twitch website.)

See you at 6 p.m.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us provide coverage of our local elections. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.