Madison Avenue Soapbox Derby postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19

Decatur, GA — The Madison Avenue Soapbox Derby won’t return this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will instead focus on planning for its 2021 event.

The event had been scheduled for Oct. 3, but was postponed to protect the “health and safety of the community.”

“We all need to focus on making responsible choices right now, and take care of each other,” Madison Avenue Soapbox Derby co-founder Raul Trujillo said. “The Derby is shifting gears for 2020. But we will be back to rally our neighbors around supporting a worthwhile cause.”

The event has been ongoing since 2011 and has raised more than $200,000 for local charities.

“While the next race is on hold, many people need help now,” the press release from the group says. “If you have suggestions or ideas on how the Madison Avenue Soapbox Derby organizers can help the Decatur community get through these tough times, please e-mail madisonavesoapboxderby@gmail.com.”

The Soapbox Derby is the latest event to be canceled. Oakhurst Porchfest canceled its event which was also scheduled for October.

Most events slated for this summer have already been canceled, including the city of Decatur’s Fourth of July fireworks and the city of Avondale Estate’s Fourth of July celebration.

