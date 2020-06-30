Multiple spaces at West Ponce retail center listed for lease, including the Pinewood restaurant

Share









Decatur, GA — The COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on the retail center that houses the Pinewood restaurant and multiple spaces there are now listed for lease.

Matt Rohrig, a co-owner and managing member of Cartel Properties, the company that owns the retail center, said the Pinewood, owned by Brooks Cloud, was in the process of being sold when the pandemic hit. The buyer, Teresa Dau, decided to back away from the deal.

“We had not closed officially,” she said. “We were waiting for the liquor license, as a condition to closing. [The owner] had allowed us to come in and get our feet wet while we waited in good faith. The timing of the liquor license and COVID just coincided and in the end it didn’t make sense to move forward.”

Rohrig said he has a short-term lease with Cloud to give him time to put something together.

“We’ve got a turnkey facility and I’m giving Brooks a chance to see if he can come up with an idea,” Rohrig said. “I’m open to anyone’s ideas. If it’s a good operator and they want to try and operate it as the Pinewood or if they want to go in and do a new concept, we’ve got a turnkey facility there.”

Tess World Designs in February left its space in the same retail center and that space is available.

The Taco Mac is not up for lease. Rohrig said a lack of parking for the other businesses makes that retail center a challenge.

“I’ve generally got one or two vacancies,” Rohrig said. “The 246 block is hard because it doesn’t have any parking. The Taco Mac gets that parking at the end of the block. I’ve always struggled with that block a little bit.”

