Oakhurst Porchfest cancels 2020 event, looks ahead to 2021

Decatur, GA — Oakhurst Porchfest, a grassroots music festival that takes place every October, is cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event transforms porches into stages in Decatur’s Oakhurst neighborhood. The event usually features hundreds of performances and draws numerous spectators who wander local streets traveling from house to house.

But organizers decided that it wasn’t safe to hold the event this year.

“For reasons we now understand all too well, we’re mired in uncertainty,” the organizers said in a Facebook post. “We’re your neighbors. Not doctors or epidemiologists. We’re in no position to make determinations about your health and safety 4 months from now. And because we have no way of predicting exactly how COVID-19 and its associated need for social distancing might impact our ability to gather come Saturday, October 10, we’ve made the difficult decision to stand down this year.”

Here is the full announcement:

It’s that time of year again. The time when we’d typically be ramping up work on the Oakhurst Porchfest.Sadly, this… Posted by Oakhurst Porchfest on Friday, June 12, 2020

