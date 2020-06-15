Outdoor art installations part of #lookupdecatur project

Share









Decatur, GA – As you are walking around downtown Decatur, be sure to look up.

#lookupdecatur is an outdoor art installation of work created by local artists on metal signs which can be seen on several of the streets around Decatur, according to a press release. These artists include Larry Holland, Donna Howells a.k.a. 70dot, Lori Lejeune, Trini Quinn, and Leona Tryon, among others.

The #lookupdecatur installation project encourages everyone to look up and find art in unexpected places. While many venues are still closed, this artwork is accessible in the time of COVID-19.

Larry Holland created #lookupdecatur as well as the Secret Doors project. The Secret Doors are 32 miniature doors which are tucked around the city buildings. One of Larry’s secret doors can be seen at the base of the bandstand gazebo in the city square. Here is a list of all of the Secret Doors, which were funded by a seed grant from the Decatur Arts Alliance: https://decaturartsalliance.org/secret-doors-decatur/

