Peaceful protest against racial injustice happening in Avondale Estates on June 6

By Zoe Seiler, contributor

Avondale Estates, GA — A peaceful protest is planned for tomorrow in Avondale Estates to show support for ending racial injustice. The protest, planned for June 6, will begin at City Hall and will make its way along the city’s sidewalks to Sam’s Crossing from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Those interested in participating are encouraged to bring signs, masks and practice social distancing.

Avondale Estates resident Carol Calvert is one of the organizers and said it’s mostly being organized by word of mouth among neighbors.

“I talked to the police about it and let them know it was happening and I’ve been trying to talk to all the businesses,” Calvert said. “It’s pretty informal. I’m not representing a particular organization. There were just a number of us in the neighborhood who felt like Avondale needed to do something.”

