LOADING

Type to search

Peaceful protest against racial injustice happening in Avondale Estates on June 6

Avondale Estates Crime and public safety

Peaceful protest against racial injustice happening in Avondale Estates on June 6

Dan Whisenhunt Jun 5, 2020
Photo obtained via the city of Avondale Estates website.
Share

 

By Zoe Seiler, contributor

Avondale Estates, GA — A peaceful protest is planned for tomorrow in Avondale Estates to show support for ending racial injustice. The protest, planned for June 6, will begin at City Hall and will make its way along the city’s sidewalks to Sam’s Crossing from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Those interested in participating are encouraged to bring signs, masks and practice social distancing.

Avondale Estates resident Carol Calvert is one of the organizers and said it’s mostly being organized by word of mouth among neighbors.

“I talked to the police about it and let them know it was happening and I’ve been trying to talk to all the businesses,” Calvert said. “It’s pretty informal. I’m not representing a particular organization. There were just a number of us in the neighborhood who felt like Avondale needed to do something.”

harmel codi

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us provide coverage of our local elections. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

 
About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus