(PHOTOS) Demonstrators in Stone Mountain demand removal of Confederate monuments

By Dean Hesse, contributor

Stone Mountain, GA — Around 100 protestors on June 16 marched from the city of Stone Mountain, Ga., to the Confederate Memorial Carving in Stone Mountain Park to advocate for the removal of Confederate monuments.

Lead organizer Quintavious Rhodes told the crowd, “These monuments they bring a lot of pain to people. I am promoting peace, no violence. We all know that what happened with Rayshard Brooks was unjustified, so let’s not forget that not only are we marching to have these monuments removed but we are also marching for them. We are marching to be their voice, their eyes, their ears, because if they could they would be right here with us. We know police brutality is a big problem in the U.S. so that’s another thing we’re out here speaking on. It’s not just the monuments, so please we’re going to do this right. we’re doing this for Rayshard (Brooks), we’re doing this for Breonna (Taylor), we’re doing this for George (Floyd) and every single person who has lost their life to either public racism, police racism, police brutality, Black on Black crime, white on Black crime. We’re doing this for them because they can’t be here.”

