(PHOTOS) More than 1,000 people gather in Decatur Square for peaceful protest

By Dean Hesse, contributor

Decatur, GA – More than 1,000 people gathered in Decatur’s downtown on June 3 for a peaceful protest to demand reforms and justice for George Floyd, who was killed by police officers in Minneapolis.

The officers have been charged, but not before the incident set off a wave of protests, some chaotic. There were no major incidents at Decatur’s protest.

