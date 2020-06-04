LOADING

(PHOTOS) More than 1,000 people gather in Decatur Square for peaceful protest

Crime and public safety Decatur Metro ATL

Decaturish.com Jun 4, 2020
Protestors gathered on the Decatur Square for a peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration on June 3. Photo by Dean Hesse.
By Dean Hesse, contributor 

Decatur, GA – More than 1,000 people gathered in Decatur’s downtown on June 3 for a peaceful protest to demand reforms and justice for George Floyd, who was killed by police officers in Minneapolis.

The officers have been charged, but not before the incident set off a wave of protests, some chaotic. There were no major incidents at Decatur’s protest.

Protestors gathered on the Decatur Square for a peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration on June 3. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Protestors gathered on the Decatur Square for a peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration on June 3. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Protestors raise a fist in solidarity during a peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration on the Decatur Square on June 3. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Protestors make their way down N. McDonough Street in downtown Decatur during a peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration on June 3. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Protestors turn on to Church Street in downtown Decatur during a peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration on June 3. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Protestors march down E. Ponce De Leon Avenue in downtown Decatur during a peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration on June 3. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Organizer Chaléah Head leads protestors on a march through downtown Decatur during a peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration on June 3. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Members of the New Black Panther Party speak to protestors during a peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration on the Decatur Square on June 3. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Protestors gathered on the Decatur Square for a peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration on June 3. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Protestors gathered on the Decatur Square for a peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration on June 3. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Protestors gathered on the Decatur Square for a peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration on June 3. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Organizer Chaléah Head speaks to protestors during a peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration on the Decatur Square on June 3. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Protestors gathered on the Decatur Square for a peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration on June 3. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Protestors gathered on the Decatur Square for a peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration on June 3. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Protestors gathered on the Decatur Square for a peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration on June 3. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Protestors gathered on the Decatur Square for a peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration on June 3. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Members of the clergy were among the protestors during a peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration on the Decatur Square on June 3. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Organizer Chaléah Head speaks to protestors during a peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration on the Decatur Square on June 3. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Protestors gathered on the Decatur Square for a peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration on June 3. Photo by Dean Hesse.

A member of the clergy leads protestors in prayer during a peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration on the Decatur Square on June 3. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Protestors gathered on the Decatur Square for a peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration on June 3. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Protestors gathered on the Decatur Square for a peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration June 3. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Protestors gathered on the Decatur Square for a peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration on June 3. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Protestors gathered on the Decatur Square for a peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration on June 3. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Text on the Confederate monument on the Decatur Square was changed with writing on tape during a peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration on June 3. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Organizer Chaléah Head gets a hug next to the Confederate monument on the Decatur Square following a peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration on June 3. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Protestors gathered on the Decatur Square for a peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration on June 3. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Protestors gathered on the Decatur Square for a peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration on June 3. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Protestors take a knee for eight minutes and 46, seconds the amount of time Officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on George Floyd’s neck, during a peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration on the Decatur Square on June 3. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Protestors march up N. McDonough Street and past a plaque honoring victims of lynching in DeKalb County during a peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration in downtown Decatur on June 3. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Protestors march down E. Ponce De Leon Avenue in front of the old DeKalb County Courthouse during a peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration in downtown Decatur on June 3. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Protestors make their way down E. Trinity Place during a peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration in downtown Decatur on June 3. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Member of the New Black Panther Party walk with protestors during a peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration in downtown Decatur on June 3. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Organizer Chaléah Head raises her fist as she leads protestors on a march through downtown Decatur during a peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration on June 3. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Protestors gathered on the Decatur Square for a peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration on June 3. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Protestors gathered on the Decatur Square for a peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration on June 3. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Protestors gathered on the Decatur Square for a peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration on June 3. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Protestors gathered on the Decatur Square for a peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration on June 3. Photo by Dean Hesse.

