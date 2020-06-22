(PHOTOS) Stone Mountain March for Social Justice

Stone Mountain, GA — More than 100 people took part in the city of Stone Mountain’s March for Social Justice June 20.
The march was organized by city of Stone Mountain Mayor Pro Tem Chakira Johnson who said, “I organized the March for Social Justice in Stone Mountain after all the turmoil in America, with the most recent deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and Rayshard Brooks.
“Stone Mountain has had a history of being not racially diverse and we are trying to do everything we can as a city to show we are not that history. We are a diverse community and we stand in support of our Black community, we are now a majority Black city. We felt it was important that we as a city stand in solidarity with our Black community and fight for social justice and equality in America.”
Elaine Vaughn, who has lived her whole life in the historic Shermantown community of Stone Mountain said after the march, “This is wonderful. I’ve never seen anything like this happen in my life and I’m 66 years old.” Photo by Dean Hesse
Veronica Collie (l) and Wanda Collie take a knee during the city of Stone Mountain’s March for Social Justice on June 20. Photo by Dean Hesse.
City of Stone Mountain Police Chief Chancey Troutman (front) and city police officers take a knee with demonstrators during the city of Stone Mountain’s March for Social Justice on June 20. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Lauren Barnhart leads a chant during the city of Stone Mountain’s March for Social Justice on June 20. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Demonstrators walk down Main Street past “The Freedom Bell “during the city of Stone Mountain’s March for Social Justice on June 20. A plaque below the bell quotes the line “Let Freedom Ring from Stone Mountain, Georgia.” from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1963 “I Have a Dream” speech. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Demonstrators walk in the city of Stone Mountain’s March for Social Justice on June 20. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Demonstrators walk past Eva Mamie Lane during the city of Stone Mountain’s March for Social Justice on June 20. The street, located in the city’s historic Shermantown community which was settled by freed slaves after the Civil War was previously named Venable Street, after members of the Venable family who at one time owned Stone Mountain and had ties to the Ku Klux Klan. It was recently renamed in honor of Eva Jewell Greene and Mamie Ella Lane, a mother and daughter who were considered pillars of the community. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Errol White walks in the city of Stone Mountain’s March for Social Justice on June 20. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Vickie Lee (center) takes part in the city of Stone Mountain’s March for Social Justice on June 20. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Derona King who goes by @askablackgirl on Instagram attends the city of Stone Mountain’s March for Social Justice on June 20. King said she goes to different places wearing her sign in order to initiate a compassionate conversation about race. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Congressman Hank Johnson speaks at the city of Stone Mountain’s March for Social Justice with the event’s organizer, the city of Stone Mountain Mayor Pro Tem Chakira Johnson beside him June 20. Johnson told the crowd of over 100 people, “We are here to spread love not hate. We are all brothers and sisters today. I have a feeling things are about to change, shift a little. Down from my office was a Confederate monument that had been there 112 years. As of Thursday night, it is gone. The times they are a changin”. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Brenda Cleaves listens to a speaker during the city of Stone Mountain’s March for Social Justice on June 20. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Madalyn Dollyhigh holds a sign during the city of Stone Mountain’s March for Social Justice on June 20. Photo by Dean Hesse.
If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.