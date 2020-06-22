(PHOTOS) Stone Mountain March for Social Justice

Share









By Dean Hesse, contributor

Stone Mountain, GA — More than 100 people took part in the city of Stone Mountain’s March for Social Justice June 20.

The march was organized by city of Stone Mountain Mayor Pro Tem Chakira Johnson who said, “I organized the March for Social Justice in Stone Mountain after all the turmoil in America, with the most recent deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and Rayshard Brooks.

“Stone Mountain has had a history of being not racially diverse and we are trying to do everything we can as a city to show we are not that history. We are a diverse community and we stand in support of our Black community, we are now a majority Black city. We felt it was important that we as a city stand in solidarity with our Black community and fight for social justice and equality in America.”

