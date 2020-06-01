(PHOTOS) The pandemic in pictures: Navigating the new normal in a time of uncertainty and change

Share









By Dean Hesse, contributor

Decatur, GA — Graduates wear masks with their caps and gowns. Protesters march in the streets against injustice. Business owners cleared to reopen their doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic keep a watchful eye on the world around them.

As people adjust to the new normal of life amid a global pandemic, they must also grapple with the shortcomings of the current normal in which a Black person can be murdered in broad daylight as long as the murderer wears a badge. The rage from years of police transgressions against people of color, coupled with the pent up anger of people who have had to shelter in place for weeks while losing their income, boiled over this past weekend, as people put aside social distancing – but kept the masks – to march on the streets of Atlanta.

The protests were largely absent in DeKalb County, but the pain and anger over systemic injustice are still prevalent here.

