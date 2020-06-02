(PHOTOS) Tucker residents hold peaceful protest to honor George Floyd, demand reforms

Tucker, GA — Around two dozen people took part in a peaceful protest over George Floyd’s death in the city of Tucker, Tuesday, June 2.
Tucker City Councilmember Anne Lerner stood with protestors and said, “People are hurting and looking for something to do. Tucker’s strength is our diversity. This may be something that happens every night and we welcome that. People do need to remember that it’s good to hold a sign and bring awareness but what is our next step?”
Heather McLeod and Jesse joined around two dozen other people in a peaceful protest in the city of Tucker June 2. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jessica Prince joined around two dozen other people in a peaceful protest in the city of Tucker June 2. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Tommy Boyd Jr. and City of Tucker Councilmember Anne Lerner joined around two dozen other people in a peaceful protest in the City of Tucker June 2. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Bonnie Sullivan and John Suggs joined around two dozen other people in a peaceful protest in the city of Tucker June 2. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Bella Kalvelage, 10, and her mother joined around two dozen other people in a peaceful protest in the City of Tucker June 2. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Chris Bunting joined around two dozen other people in a peaceful protest in the City of Tucker June 2. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Sharee Walker with her son Wesley Walker IV, 12, joined around two dozen other people in a peaceful protest in the city of Tucker June 2. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Cierra Chuly Boyd and Tommy Boyd Jr. joined around two dozen other people in a peaceful protest in the city of Tucker June 2. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Saba Mallory joined around two dozen other people in a peaceful protest in the city of Tucker June 2. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kelley Kalvelage on right and her daughter Bella, 10, joined around two dozen other people in a peaceful protest in the city of Tucker June 2. Photo by Dean Hesse.
