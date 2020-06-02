(PHOTOS) Tucker residents hold peaceful protest to honor George Floyd, demand reforms

Share









By Dean Hesse, contributor

Tucker, GA — Around two dozen people took part in a peaceful protest over George Floyd’s death in the city of Tucker, Tuesday, June 2.

Tucker City Councilmember Anne Lerner stood with protestors and said, “People are hurting and looking for something to do. Tucker’s strength is our diversity. This may be something that happens every night and we welcome that. People do need to remember that it’s good to hold a sign and bring awareness but what is our next step?”

