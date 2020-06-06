(PHOTOS) White Coats for Black Lives

Share









By Dean Hesse, contributor

Emory medical students, doctors, nurses and medical staff filled the Emory University Quadrangle for a “White Coats for Black Lives” demonstration June 5.

Participant Vonda Ware, M.D. said, “I am here with ‘White Coats for Black Lives’ to stand in the gap and to stand for all of the injustices that have happened to us as a race. I am standing in solidarity with all physicians so that they will also stand in solidarity with me to know that all lives do not matter unless Black lives matter.”

The demonstration was organized by Emory medical students.

