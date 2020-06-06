LOADING

(PHOTOS) White Coats for Black Lives

Decaturish.com Jun 6, 2020
First year medical student and vice president of the Student National Medical Association (SNMA) Matthew Brown said to the crowd. “After we leave today the work does not stop. We need to carry this momentum into everything we do. After you finish kneeling it does not stop here.” Photo by Dean Hesse.
By Dean Hesse, contributor 

Emory medical students, doctors, nurses and medical staff filled the Emory University Quadrangle for a “White Coats for Black Lives” demonstration June 5.

Participant Vonda Ware, M.D. said, “I am here with ‘White Coats for Black Lives’ to stand in the gap and to stand for all of the injustices that have happened to us as a race. I am standing in solidarity with all physicians so that they will also stand in solidarity with me to know that all lives do not matter unless Black lives matter.”

The demonstration was organized by Emory medical students.

Jim Lah, M.D. sang ‘Amazing Grace’ and called out George Floyd’s name during a “White Coats for Black Lives” demonstration at the Emory University Quadrangle June 5. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Karen Effinger, MD raises a fist during a “White Coats for Black Lives” demonstration at the Emory University Quadrangle June 5. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Emory medical students, doctors, nurses and medical staff kneeled in silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds, in honor of George Floyd and other victims of racism and police brutality during a “White Coats for Black Lives” demonstration at the Emory University Quadrangle June 5. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Evelyn Twentyman, M.D. holds a sign during a “White Coats for Black Lives” demonstration at the Emory University Quadrangle June 5. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Emory medical students, doctors, nurses and medical staff kneeled in silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds, in honor of George Floyd and other victims of racism and police brutality during a “White Coats for Black Lives” demonstration at the Emory University Quadrangle June 5. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Emory medical students, doctors, nurses and medical staff kneeled in silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds, in honor of George Floyd and other victims of racism and police brutality during a “White Coats for Black Lives” demonstration at the Emory University Quadrangle June 5. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Emory medical students, doctors, nurses and medical staff filled the Emory University Quadrangle for a “White Coats for Black Lives” demonstration June 5.

Karla Booker, M.D. holds a sign during a “White Coats for Black Lives” demonstration at the Emory University Quadrangle June 5. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Emory medical students, doctors, nurses and medical staff kneeled in silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds, in honor of George Floyd and other victims of racism and police brutality during a “White Coats for Black Lives” demonstration at the Emory University Quadrangle June 5. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Emory medical students, doctors, nurses and medical staff filled the Emory University Quadrangle for a “White Coats for Black Lives” demonstration June 5. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Emory medical students, doctors, nurses and medical staff kneeled in silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds, in honor of George Floyd and other victims of racism and police brutality during a “White Coats for Black Lives” demonstration at the Emory University Quadrangle June 5. Photo by Dean Hesse.

