Presence of New Black Panther Party members at Decatur protest raises questions and concerns

Share









This story has been updated.

Decatur, GA — Members of the Atlanta chapter of the New Black Panther Party showed up at a protest in Decatur on June 3, bearing arms in order to protect the rights of peaceful demonstrators.

But the group’s designation as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center raised questions and concerns from attendees who didn’t know about the group or its history. Several people contacted Decaturish wanting more information about the group. Messages to the Atlanta chapter of the New Black Panther Party were not returned.

SPLC says, “Founded in Dallas, the group portrays itself as a militant, modern-day expression of the black power movement. Although it frequently engages in armed protests of alleged police brutality, non-racist, left wing members of the original Black Panther Party of the 1960s and 1970s have rejected the new Panthers as a ‘black racist hate group’ and contested their hijacking of the Panther name and symbol.”

Leaders of the movement have made antisemitic remarks in the past, the SPLC says.

“Many NBPP members are also current or former members of the Nation of Islam who vocalize deep resentment toward Jews because they think the Holocaust garnered much more sympathy and reparations for Jews than African Americans have received as the victims of ‘the black holocaust’ —slavery and Jim Crow,” the SPLC website says. “They also believe Jewish businesses prey on black communities. Former NBPP Chairman Khalid Muhammad has referred to Jews as ‘bloodsuckers.'”

The Atlanta chapter of the New Black Panther Party did not organize the June 3 protest, but they may be seen at future protests. The protests against white supremacy and racial injustice sparked by the death of George Floyd are often grassroots and free for anyone to attend.

Mawuli Davis, a local civil rights attorney and co-chair of the Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights, said he has seen the group at protests over the years and said they have never been a problem.

“I’m very familiar with them,” he said. “There have been protests and rallies that I have spoken at that they have been at as well. In all the years of having contact with them, I’ve never seen or witnessed them do any violence at any public rallies or anything. I don’t think there’s any threat at all.”

He said the Beacon Hill Black Alliance will have its own security at a Decatur rally planned in the Square this Sunday at 1 p.m.

When asked about the group’s views, Davis said, “I think it’s a distraction that I don’t want to be engaged in.”

“People are concerned about them,” he said. “We’re concerned about the things that have already been said to citizens in Decatur. I don’t want to give that any energy. It’s a nonstarter. We’re going to be there and we’re going to be focused on letting the young people organizing in the city of Decatur and surrounding Decatur … have a voice on what’s helping and harming them.”

Davis noted that frustration with inequality creates groups like the New Black Panther Party.

“Organizations come into existence because people don’t feel like they’ve been heard,” he said. “What people are seeing are responses to a lack of change to the redundancy of abuse that black people are experiencing. All kinds of things come out of feeling that you don’t have a voice. I’d love to be spending my Sunday doing something other than having to rally for the safety of Black people in Decatur and in Georgia and in the country and we really need it to get fixed.”

Clare Schexnyder, a white activist who is part of the Anti-Racist Coalition for Decatur, spoke at the June 3 event in Decatur organized by Georgia State University student Chaléah Head.

She said the group did not cause problems at the event.

“They were peaceful and talked about love and respect,” she said. “They were interracial (one white guy) and had a woman member. They were demonstrating their First Amendment rights and Second Amendment rights. And it’s hypocrisy for white people to call it out when white people with guns have been storming capitols and hanging governors in effigy.”

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us provide coverage of our local elections. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.