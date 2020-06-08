Reminder: Election Day is Tuesday, June 9

Share









DeKalb County, GA — For anyone who hasn’t voted early or mailed in an absentee ballot, please note: tomorrow, June 9, is Election Day in DeKalb County.

The election will combine the March 24 presidential primary and the May 19 primary, which were both rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Decaturish will provide coverage on election night, but due to the complexity of this election, reporting of the results may be delayed.

While people were encouraged to vote via absentee ballot, polls will be open tomorrow with some modifications. Some polling places have moved due to the pandemic. To see the most recent list of precinct changes, click here.

Decaturish also created a voter’s guide. To see the voter’s guide, click here.

You can look up your voting status by visiting the Georgia Secretary of State’s “My Voter Page.” To visit the My Voter Page, click here. You can check your status by providing basic information like your last name, birthday and the county you live in. You can also see a sample ballot.

People who wish to vote will need to bring one of the following forms of identification, according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s office:

– Any valid state or federal government-issued photo ID, including a free ID Card issued by your county registrar’s office or the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS)

– A Georgia Driver’s License, even if expired

– Valid employee photo ID from any branch, department, agency, or entity of the U.S. Government, Georgia, or any county, municipality, board, authority or other entity of this state

– Valid U.S. passport ID

– Valid U.S. military photo ID

– Valid tribal photo ID

