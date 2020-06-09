LOADING

(SPONSORED) Summer Camps Guide 2020

Sponsored Content Jun 9, 2020
Looking for a summer camp? Decaturish.com’s supporters have you covered.

Here are local summer camps and programs, both online and virtual in the Decatur area:

 

Color Wheel Studio Summer Camps Programs,  June 1 – July 31

Nine-week program that is divided into one week sessions each devoted to a specific arts focus. Sessions include projects, walking field trips, and visits from guest artists – online and in-person.

Studio Fee: $325.00 per week

Hours: 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. (Extended hours are free)

For additional information, contact Cathy Spencer at 404-377-9801 or visit colorwheelstudio.com

 

Art Camp at the High Museum, June 8 – August 7

Young artists will explore the Museum’s galleries, create original artworks, and showcase their masterpieces in a special exhibition each week. Campers will learn about the Museum’s collection and special exhibitions while honing their skills in drawing, painting, and design.

Members: $300/week, Not-Yet-Members: $400/week

Monday–Friday 9 a.m.–4 p.m. (Aftercare is available as an add-on for late pickups until 6 p.m.)
For more information and to register online, check out high.org/camp

 

Spruill Arts Summer Camp, June 22 – July 31

Summer programs are schedule to begin on a scaled down basis and with additional policies and safety measures enacted.
For more information check out spruillarts.org/youthclassesandcamps for a list of all the summer camp programs and pricing details.

 

MJCCA Summer Day Camps, June 29 – August 7

Small groups of 10 campers and 2 counselors, outdoors on 52-acre Zaban Park campus. Activities include boating, ropes course, fishing, swimming, archery, arts & crafts, and more.

$350 for members and $400 for the community per week

June 29 through August 7, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm

For more details, visit mjccadaycamps.org/summerdays/

