(SPONSORED) Georgia Power shares water and boating safety tips for Independence Day holiday

Share









ATLANTA, June 30, 2020 – As the largest non-governmental provider of recreation facilities in the state, Georgia Power is reminding customers and vacationers if they are planning to head out to company lakes and waterways for the upcoming July 4th holiday weekend, to be sure to follow guidelines on social distancing, facial coverings and group-size as advised by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The company is also encouraging visitors to give special attention to water and boating safety tips, as an influx of boaters and swimmers is expected on Georgia’s lakes for the holiday weekend. That makes understanding lake conditions and water safety information even more important to ensure a fun and memorable experience enjoying Georgia’s natural beauty.

SPLASH, a longstanding Georgia Department of Natural Resources initiative supported by Georgia Power aims to greatly reduce the number of deaths and injuries from drownings and other accidents on the water. Drowning is the second leading cause of accidental death for children 1 to 4 years of age, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

SPLASH encourages citizens to follow these tips when enjoying beaches, pools, lakes, rivers and other bodies of water:

Supervision – Designate an adult to watch children at all times. Do not assume someone else is watching.

Prevention – Wear personal flotation devices (PFD or life jacket), install fencing around pools, and use drain covers in pools.

Look before you leap – Never jump into water without knowing how deep it is and what is below the surface.

Arm’s Length – Adults should be arm’s length to children in water, and safety tools such as hooks should be nearby at all times.

Swim Lessons – Knowing how to swim greatly reduces the chance of drowning. Classes are often available through the Red Cross or YMCA.

Have a Water Safety Plan – Know what to do during an emergency.

Boating and Water Sports

The company also wants boaters on any of Georgia Power’s lakes to have a safe and enjoyable experience by remembering simple safety tips such as:

– Wear a Life Jacket – Young or old, and no matter how well you can swim, always wear a life jacket (or other personal flotation device) while on the water.

– CPR Basics – Spend a few minutes learning CPR basics. Knowing the proper way to perform CPR can save a life on the lake, or every day. Classes and basic information is available from the American Red Cross (www.redcross.org/cpr) and the American Heart Association (www.heart.org).

– Unseen Obstacles: For navigation and swimming alike, make sure to recognize that lakes and rivers can produce strong currents, changing and uncertain water depths and hidden natural features just below the surface.

– Watch your Speed – Lakes have speed limits just like roads. Watch for signage and follow the posted instructions.

– Light at Night – Make sure your boat is equipped with proper lighting if you are going to be on the water at night.

Find out more by visiting at www.georgiapowerlakes.com, where you can find detailed information about all of the Georgia Power properties, including facilities and amenities – some of which are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic – local attractions and water safety information. On the site, visitors can also check current lake conditions, virtually explore camp sites and browse an interactive fish guide for each of the lakes.

In addition, the company provides additional water safety tips through its lake safety public service announcement on the Georgia Power YouTube Channel.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America’s premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company’s promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia’s 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is consistently recognized by J.D. Power and Associates as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).