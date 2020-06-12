LOADING

The Decaturish Twitch show featuring Hans and George starts at 6 p.m., June 12

Dan Whisenhunt Jun 12, 2020
Artwork by Sharna Fulton
The Decaturish Twitch show featuring columnists Hans Utz and George Chidi starts at 6 p.m. on June 12.

Our guests today will include Avondale Estates City Manager Patrick Bryant and a representative Tucker Open Door, a group pushing for a nondiscrimination ordinance in Tucker.

Be sure to tune in to the show and if you want to ask questions, create an account and give us a follow on Twitch by clicking here. (To create an account, click the purple “sign up” button in the upper right-hand corner of the Twitch website.)

See you at 6 p.m.

