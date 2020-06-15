Tucker plans modified ‘Summer of Fun’ program

Share









Tucker, GA — Tucker has announced its lineup for its Summer of Fun program.

It will be modified this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Summer of Fun will begin on July 3 with the City’s annual Celebration of Independence and Fireworks Spectacular,” the city announced. “The concert and fireworks show, which has drawn thousands of attendees in the past, will be virtual this year due to the need to avoid large gatherings.”

The fireworks will be live-streamed across the city’s digital platforms.

“The Summer of Fun continues on August 4 with a community picnic at the Lake Erin pavilion at Henderson Park to honor Tucker’s volunteers,” the city’s announcement says. “The city’s annual Volunteer Appreciation Dinner was scheduled for May 7 but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus. This picnic will be a free, socially distant meal for anyone who wants to attend.

The event will continue this October with the national night out on Oct. 6.

“It will be the fourth year the city of Tucker has hosted this celebration of community. Each year the party is hosted at a Tucker Cluster elementary school,” the announcement from the city says. “This year, Midvale Elementary will be the host. There will be free dinner provided from a food truck. Details on that will be announced closer to the event.

“In scheduling this summer’s events, the City had to make the tough decision to cancel the popular movie on Main. The event typically takes place in June, which was too soon for a gathering that would challenge the logistics of social distancing. It is expected that Movie on Main will be back in June 2021.”

