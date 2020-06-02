Waffle House explains decision to board up downtown Decatur location

Share









Decatur, GA — Readers have noticed that the Waffle House on North McDonough Street has been boarded up while other businesses in the city of Decatur are not taking similar precautions.

A spokesperson for Waffle House said the restaurant’s owners feared that the protests in Atlanta and other cities over the death of George Floyd could reach Decatur and boarded the restaurant up as a precautionary measure. So far, there have been no protests in Decatur though the city has seen its share of racist incidents in recent weeks that have escalated tensions in the community.

“The downtown Decatur Waffle House restaurant of which you inquired, has been closed for approximately two months – the result of the impact COVID-19 restrictions had in that area,” the spokesperson for Waffle House said. “After the first night of protests in downtown Atlanta led to some property damage there, our senior management determined that out of an abundance of caution, the vacant store should have plywood put in place because of its location in a downtown, city center. This restaurant is scheduled for a June 26, 2020 reopening, which we diligently are working to accomplish.”

