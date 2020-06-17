Want to support Black-owned businesses? Here’s a list

Share









This story has been updated.

By Zoe Seiler, contributor

Decatur, GA — Georgia was recently ranked the second most supportive state for Black-owned businesses in a study done by Zippia, a website that provides career advice and a job board.

The study looked at four categories: the number of Black-owned businesses per capita, the number of people employed by Black-owned businesses, the percent of Black residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher, and the percent of Black workers in management and business, according to the study.

Georgia has about 8,900 Black-owned businesses that employ just under 83,800 people, the study says.

In the last few weeks, residents of Decatur and surrounding areas have encouraged their neighbors to support Black-owned businesses and lists of businesses have been added to multiple neighborhood Facebook groups.

Here is a list of some Black-owned businesses located throughout the Decatur and Atlanta area.

Art and Music

Arbitrary Living

DJ A-Ro Mobile Music

Bakery

A Little Slice of Heaven

Lenox Cupcakes

Book Stores and Clubs

Brave + Kind Bookshop

Jambo Book Club

Car Services

Alex, the Car Doctor

Lobga Emission Check

Simply Done Mobile Auto Detail

California Gold Hand Car Wash

Clothing and Accessories

50 Shades of Black

Beautiful in Every Shade

Black Men Smile

Bleu Hanger

Happy Mango

JIBRI

Timeless Framework

Squash Blossom Boutique

Squash Blossom is a women’s clothing boutique that also offers gift items for men.

“We sell everything from underwear to outerwear, hats to shoes, everything in between, so clothing, jewelry, accessories and gifts,” owner Lisa Bobb said.

The store, which is on the Decatur Square, has been there for 20 years and was originally started by a mother-daughter team. Bobb bought the store in 2015, she said.

“I was a customer of Squash Blossom for many years and I loved it. I always had a dream of owning my own boutique,” Bobb said. “I got the opportunity to purchase Squash Blossom because the owners were ready to do something different. Instead of starting from scratch, I decided to take over the business and just tweak it and make it my own.”

She said the store has changed since she has a different style and point of view.

“I have different styling preferences myself the way I dress from one day to the next. I think that’s reflected in the things that I buy,” Bobb said. “What I’m hearing from my customers is that people say there’s more for them to choose from. It appeals to more of a variety of women.”

She thinks there is more of a variety in the item available than there was before. Bobb said that multiple generations can shop in the store at once and walk away with new items.

“I definitely have seen mother, daughter, grandmother shopping in Squash Blossom and everybody finding things that they love,” Bobb said.

Bobb has also seen different types of women come into the store with different body types and identities. She added that people of color have said they are able to find more items for themselves in the store than they did in the past.

“My goal is always to find unique, artistic, but wearable clothing, shoes and accessories for the woman who wants to look beautiful while making it look easy,” Bobb says on Squash Blossom’s website.

Squash Blossom has two locations. One location is on the Decatur Square located at 113 East Court Square. The website says the store just reopened with CDC guidelines. The store is open Monday through Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m., Thursday through Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

The second location is in Grant Park and is temporarily closed due to COVID-19. It is located at 519 Memorial Drive, Suite B-01.

Coffee and Tea

Good Karma Coffee Shop

Hodgepodge Coffeehouse

Just Add Honey Tea Company

My Coffee Shop

Dance Classes

Dance 411

Project SLIDE

Dental and Orthodontic Offices

Axam Dental

Decatur Camp Kids

Decatur Orthodontics

Family and Cosmetic Dentistry

Modern Dental

Perfecting Smiles with Gentle Hands

Wright Orthodontics

Doctor and Chiropractic Offices

ENT and Voice Care

Total Women’s Health and Wellness Center

WellSpring Health and Wellness

Wright Vision Care

Veterinarians

The Village Vets

Education

The Bias Adjuster

Dominion Education Consulting

The Learning Paut

Minw Learning

Electricians

Community Electric

Handy Electrician

Fitness Centers and Activities

Fitness Transformation Club

Pinnacle Fitness Center

Seviin Yoga

Soccer Shots Atlanta East

Decatur Strength and Conditioning (formerly CrossFit Decatur)

Games and Comics

Challenges Games & Comics

Hair Salons

Hairlarious Haircuts for Kids

Langford’s Barber Shop

McCullough Salon Studio

Ms. Lisa’s Cuts for Kids

Wildheart Salon

Wildheart Salon has been in Oakhurst since 2016 under owners Cartez Washington and Tiffany Pateritsas.

“We do everyday haircuts, hair color, balayage, highlights. We are part of our community. We do a lot of participation in community events such as fundraising, Mead Road Mardi Gras, the wine crawl, porch fest. Everything that happens in the community we try our best to be a part of that and take part,” Washington previously told Decaturish.

Pateritsas has worked in the salon in 2010 while she was in cosmetology school.

“I felt like I had loyalty to the community and also received that in return,” she said. “I really enjoyed the relationships that I built and the clientele that I had built for myself so I had personal interest there to start. Then Cartez was ready to open a salon of his own.”

Washington has been looking for a space to open a salon so he quit his job to pursue the opportunity to open a salon with his wife.

“It has more potential than what was there and we saw it but the previous owner wasn’t willing to put forth the effort to make it be what it could be so we took over,” Washington said.

Wildheart Salon is currently open with COVID-19 safety measures in place. The salon is located at 350 Mead Road #C and is open Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The salon is closed on Sunday and Monday.

Handmade Goods

The Beehive

Spicy Ninja Designs

Wench Crafts Fine Handmade Goods

Hardware Store

Intown Ace Hardware

Health and Beauty

Faith’s Signature Organics

Float Atlanta

HoneyChile HairLove

Ina & Zo

KMH Boutique

Olive Branch Wellness Boutique

SHWAXX Laboratories

2 Goats + 2 Acres

Yealani

Heating and Cooling

Advance Air Recovery

Breakview Heating and Air

Essential Heating and Air

Integrity Air and Home Inspection Services

Mayott Heating and Air Conditioning

New Heights Heating and Air

Polar Tropic Home Services

Ur HVAC & Handyman Services

Vaughn Quest Heating and Air

Veasey Mechanical

Home Design

Chris Malone Designs

Crossover Interiors

Media and Photography

Lens Vegas

Life Size Media

Octavia Elease Studios

Nonprofits

MAMA Fund

Partnership for Southern Equity

Women Engaged

Personal Stylist

Gwen Ajayi

Plumbing

A&B Plumbing and Inspections

Aventra Plumbing

Najee Plumbing

Pampered Pfixtures Plumbing

Water Heater Man

Professional Services

Crown Virtual Bookkeeping

Perfect 10 Media

Social Architects, LLC

Lens.Vegas

Restaurants and Catering

Artistic Soul Catering

Ann’s Snack Bar

Anna’s BBQ

MELA Ethiopian Kitchen

Amanda’s BarbeeQue and Catering Services L.L.C

Sweet Potato Cafe

Anna’s BBQ has been serving home-style barbecue in Kirkwood since 2013.

Owner Anna Phelps described the restaurant as a hole in the wall place with a vintage style and is old and rugged. She said she likes the old, rugged feel.

“Our food is Southern so the style is old and rugged and Southern,” she said.

Phelps said she got the flavors and the barbecue rub from her grandparents. Henry and Annie Louis Buice barbecued chicken, beef, ribs and other Southern food in a pit in their yard, Decaturish previously reported.

The menu includes chicken, pork, beef, turkey ribs, smoked turkey legs, cube steak, grilled salmon and barbecued spaghetti.

Phelps said she grew up in Kirkwood just down the street from the restaurant. She also said she grew up eating barbecue so it was a natural choice for her restaurant.

“Just knowing I came from that area, I wanted to do something,” Phelps said.

The small, quaint restaurant is family-oriented and attracts visitors from across metro Atlanta.

“Everybody that comes there probably knows everybody by now,” Phelps said. “I get a lot of business from the neighborhood and the connecting neighborhoods like Oakhurst, Edgewood, East Atlanta and Decatur.”

Anna’s BBQ is located at 1976 Hosea Williams Drive NE. The restaurant is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Chef Jarvis Belton Catering

DiasPora Kitchen

Edgewood Pizza

Fresh Treats Gourmet Bistro

Go Vegan Grill

Le Petit Marche

Le Petit Marche is a restaurant located in downtown Kirkwood that serves breakfast and lunch every day. Owner Marchet Sparks opened Le Petit Marche in 2008 originally as a market with a small sandwich counter.

Sparks was inspired and motivated on a trip to France in 2004 when she saw all of the le petit marches, which means little market, and is coincidently her name, Sparks said.

“I kind of got a kick out of seeing my name all over France and decided if ever, I would love to open a little market mostly for the neighborhood so it would be a little community corner store with baguettes, cheeses, local honeys, local coffees and even skincare,” Sparks said.

Her original plan was to repeat what she saw in France but about three months after opening in 2008 the economy crashed and she had to shift from a market concept to preparing more food since that’s what people responded to.

“They appreciated my little sandwiches and soups coming out of my seven by seven-foot kitchenette at our original location that was equipped with the best top of the line appliances like warming grills and fry daddies from Target,” Sparks said. “I literally did not have real cooking equipment but that didn’t stop us. That didn’t stop the community from supporting us.”

Sparks’ parents were heavily involved from the very beginning as well. She described Le Petit Marche as a mom and pop shop.

“You’d come into the place and you would see my mom. My mom made all the soups. She did all the baking. You’d come in and you’d see my dad busing tables, washing dishes, pulling up with a truckload full of groceries,” Sparks said. “It was a team effort by the Sparks family.”

Le Petit Marche is now a full-fledged restaurant that seats 75 people and has a patio, Sparks said.

The biggest compliment Sparks get is that people feel welcome and feel a warm presence of family and community.

She described the restaurant as homey, “very much like you’re at grandmas’ house, very much like you’re part of the family.”

“It has a very comforting and sincere feel. It’s very authentic and real. People really gravitate towards that,” Sparks said.

Le Petit Marche is currently open for take out with online ordering. The restaurant is located at 1984 Hosea Williams Drive NE, Suite A and is open Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Liz International ROTI House

Puncho’s Late-Nite Fry Trap

Springreens @ Community Cafe

Sublime Doughnuts

Marlee Street Eatz

Morris Restaurant and Lounge

Mr. Everything Cafe

Ms. Icey’s

Purple Corkscrew Wine Shop & Tasting Room

Sweet Thang’s Carnival Eats

Slutty Vegan ATL

Supreme Burger

Tassili’s Raw Reality

This Is It BBQ

WATS Crackin Garlic CRABS

Who’s Got Soul Southern Cafe

Wyatt’s Country BBQ

Services for Kids and Parents

iCare Child Development

Jack N’ Elle Playhouse

Oak Tree Camps

Pea Pod Nutrition and Lactation Support

P’s in the Pod

Slumberosity

Tidy Tooty

Therapy and Assessment Services

Blue House Wellness

Clarity Counseling and Wellness

Dr. Hanan Trotman

Kaleidoscope Family Therapy

Myers Assessment and Therapeutic Services

Tours

Civil Bikes

Unexpected Atlanta Tours & Stories

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.