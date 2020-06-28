Watershed Department lifts boil water advisory for city of Atlanta

Share









Atlanta, GA — There is no longer a boil water advisory for the city of Atlanta.

“The Department of Watershed Management has now lifted the boil water advisory issued on June 27, 2020 for all affected areas. Sampling has confirmed there was no contamination of the public water system,” the Watershed Department announced. “Water may be used for all purposes without boiling. The Georgia Environmental Protection Division has been notified. The main break has been effectively isolated to the localized area of Georgia Tech, and repairs to the water main are on-going. Pressures are normal throughout the system. For more information, go to www.atlantawatershed.org or connect with us on our social media channels, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @ATLWatershed. If you are experiencing low pressure or you are without water service, please call 404-546-0447.”

The city of Atlanta issued the boil water advisory following a break on a 36-inch transmission main at Ferst Drive Northwest and Hemphill Avenue Northwest. The water main break “interrupted service at the Hemphill Electric Pumping Station.”

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.