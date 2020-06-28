LOADING

Type to search

Watershed Department lifts boil water advisory for city of Atlanta

Kirkwood Metro ATL

Watershed Department lifts boil water advisory for city of Atlanta

Dan Whisenhunt Jun 28, 2020
A dripping faucet. Photo by Danny Steaven. Source: Wikimedia commons
Share

 

Atlanta, GA — There is no longer a boil water advisory for the city of Atlanta.

“The Department of Watershed Management has now lifted the boil water advisory issued on June 27, 2020 for all affected areas. Sampling has confirmed there was no contamination of the public water system,” the Watershed Department announced. “Water may be used for all purposes without boiling. The Georgia Environmental Protection Division has been notified. The main break has been effectively isolated to the localized area of Georgia Tech, and repairs to the water main are on-going.  Pressures are normal throughout the system. For more information, go to www.atlantawatershed.org or connect with us on our social media channels, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @ATLWatershed. If you are experiencing low pressure or you are without water service, please call 404-546-0447.”

The city of Atlanta issued the boil water advisory following a break on a 36-inch transmission main at Ferst Drive Northwest and Hemphill Avenue Northwest. The water main break “interrupted service at the Hemphill Electric Pumping Station.”

Precision Hose
 

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

 
About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus